Harry Cicma CBS Miami

Harry Cicma serves a sports anchor, reporter and producer for CBS4 News, and brings a wide variety of experience to the team.

Prior to joining CBS Miami, Cicma was a sports anchor for a decade at WNBC in New York City, where he also won an Emmy Award for his reporting during Hurricane Sandy.

Harry has also held sports anchor positions at CBS Connecticut, NBC Providence, CBS Springfield Massachusetts, News 12 New Jersey, and ABC Sioux City Iowa.

Cicma owns Harry Cicma Productions LLC, in which he has worked as the executive producer for national TV coverage of pro tennis, pickleball, fencing basketball and other sports for all of the major networks.

Cicma is a Providence, Rhode Island, native, but grew up training in Miami on the tennis courts, where he eventually earned 4 Varsity Letters as a member of the Rutgers University Division 1 Tennis Team, and he was ranked for four years in doubles on the ATP World Professional Tennis Tour.

One of Cicma's most memorable honors was serving as Emcee for Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open, as well as three stints as Emcee at Madison Square Garden.

Harry is a Cum Laude Graduate of Rutgers University, and inductee of the Greek Sports Hall of Fame, Classical High School Hall of Fame, and Prestigious Rutgers Cap and Skull Honor Society.

Harry is grateful to reside in Miami.

Contact Harry Cicma: Email | Twitter | Instagram