Cindy Preszler CBS 4

Cindy Preszler is an experienced television broadcast meteorologist with decades of proven on-air excellence in large and medium size markets across the country.

Preszler has been working as an on-air meteorologist for CBS Miami since September, 2022.

She was previously an on-air meteorologist for WFTX, Fox 4, in Fort Myers/Cape Coral, Florida from 2019-2022.

In 2016, Preszler founded and operated WeatherSTL.com, a dynamic, interactive web site, which delivered up-to-date weather information for the Greater St. Louis metro area, until 2019.

Preszler was the chief meteorologist at KSDK, the NBC affiliate in St. Louis, Missouri, from 1998 until 2016 where she covered every type of weather from winter storms and ice to severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Prior to arriving in St. Louis in October, 1998, the South Dakota native worked for several TV stations, including Chicago's NBC-owned WMAQ, as well as The Weather Channel. She was the first female meteorologist to cover a landfalling hurricane for The Weather Channel, and has won 5 regional Emmy awards.

Preszler has done fill-in work for both The Today Show (NBC) and CBS This Morning, and she was also featured in a Sports Illustrated article about the "WWomen of Weather."

Preszler is married and has always maintained her love for animals.

The couple has two shelter cats, Sunny and Snowy.

Contact Cindy Preszler: Facebook | Twitter E-mail