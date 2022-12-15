Chelsea Jones joined CBS Miami as a reporter in November 2022 after leaving the cold and snow of the Northeast.

Chelsea Jones CBS 4

She came to South Florida from Providence, Rhode Island where she served as an anchor reporter. There was no shortage of news in "Rhody," including politics, weather, breaking news and enterprise stories.

Chelsea is a two-time Emmy nominated journalist, having been recognized by the Boston/New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for her reporting on a mass shooting in Providence and her special report "Cory's Cause," where she highlighted a local athlete's journey from addiction to advocacy.

From hurricanes in the South to nor'easters in the Northeast, Chelsea has covered her fair share of natural disasters, but it's community focused stories that have her heart!

Prior to her time in the Northeast, Chelsea worked in Louisiana.

It was there where Chelsea extensively covered the 2019 governor's race that included wall-to-wall coverage of then-President Donald Trump's visit to Monroe and down to Baton Rouge to cover election night as incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards won re-election.

Chelsea has a passion for people and their communities.

She has served as an emcee for several community events in both Rhode Island and Louisiana.

In 2022, she served as the moderator for the event Gubernatorial Forum: Centering Equity, which was hosted by the Women's Fund of Rhode Island and the League of Women Voters.

Chelsea grew up in the D{M}V, which is the Washington, D.C. Metro area.

She is a proud graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, College Park. She is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and National Association of Black Journalists.

Happy to call Miami home, Chelsea and her dog, Sir Fitzgerald, would love to connect with you!

All restaurant recommendations and places to see in town are welcomed! She's excited to learn about the diverse communities and voices of Miami.

Contact Chelsea Jones: Email | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram