Austin Carter
Austin Carter joined the CBS4 News Team in May 2021.
Before returning home to South Florida, Austin spent the past 3+ years as a reporter and fill-in weather anchor at 13 Action News, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas.
While in college, Austin worked at WPTV NewsChannel 5 in West Palm Beach as an assignment editor.
He also spent time as an intern at WPEC CBS12.
Austin is a native Floridian and graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Multimedia Studies.
