Austin Carter joined the CBS4 News Team in May 2021.

Before returning home to South Florida, Austin spent the past 3+ years as a reporter and fill-in weather anchor at 13 Action News, the ABC affiliate in Las Vegas.

While in college, Austin worked at WPTV NewsChannel 5 in West Palm Beach as an assignment editor.

He also spent time as an intern at WPEC CBS12.

Austin is a native Floridian and graduated from Florida Atlantic University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Multimedia Studies.

First published on May 14, 2021 / 3:10 PM

