Zoo Miami welcomes White-Faced Saki monkey

MIAMI - Zoo Miami is welcoming an adorable new addition.

A White-Faced Saki monkey was born at the zoo on September 27th. Since then, momma and baby have remained isolated in a secluded holding area to ensure that they were able to properly bond.

Recently, they were given access to their habitat as part of an introduction back to a normal routine.

The mother, named "Alejandra," is 13 years old and was born at the Oregon Zoo.

Adorable White-Faced Saki monkey born at Zoo Miami Zoo Miami/Ron Magill

Zoo Miami's Ron Magill said in a statement that she is very protective of her infant which makes it difficult to get a clear view of it as it is cradled on her chest covered in a thick coat of hair. Because of that zookeepers have not been able to determine the sex of the baby.

The father's name is "Macky." He is 13 years old and was born at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Texas.

White-Faced Saki monkeys are found in the tropical forests of Venezuela, Guyana, French Guiana, Brazil, and Suriname. They are known for their ability to jump up to 30 feet between trees as they traverse the forest canopy. They eat mostly fruits, seeds, nuts, and invertebrates. Adults grow to be three or four pounds.

Adult males generally are a bit larger than the females and are distinguished by their black hair and white face as opposed to the females which are generally brown to gray color without the white face.

Their biggest threats are habitat loss and capture for the pet trade though their population in the wild is presently considered to be stable.

