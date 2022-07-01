Zoo Miami Sea Turtle Hospital opening July 6th

MIAMI - Zoo Miami announced Friday the official grand opening of its new Sea Turtle Hospital.

After working closely with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and with funding provided by the zoo's primary non-profit support organization, Zoo Miami Foundation, Zoo Miami was able to construct a 1,600 sq. ft. facility that consists of five saltwater enclosures that will serve as "recovery beds" for up to 16 sea turtles that are brought to the facility for treatment.

This facility will be only the second Sea Turtle Hospital in Miami-Dade County.

The facility is located in a behind-the-scenes area across from the Zoo Miami Animal Hospital and will eventually be accessible to the public through specially arranged tours.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by elected officials and key team members is set to take place on Wednesday, July 6th, at 10 AM.