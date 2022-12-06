Zoo Miami released rehabbed hawksbill turtle off Key West

MIAMI - After a nearly a month-long rehab at Zoo Miami's Sea Turtle Hospital, a juvenile hawksbill sea turtle was returned to the wild off Key West.

This endangered turtle arrived at Zoo Miami on November 5th after being found tangled in a net and in a lethargic, weak condition. The zoo's Animal Health Team treated the turtle with fluids and medications. It slowly gained strength and began eating on its own, feeding on shrimp, fish, and squid.

As the turtle gained strength along with an increased appetite, it graduated to larger enclosures with deeper water. Once it demonstrated an excellent diving reflex and the ability to maintain good neutral buoyancy at all levels of the water column, it was cleared for release.

Last Wednesday, it was taken to Key West and released approximately four miles offshore.

Hawksbill sea turtles are named for their pointed narrow beak and are found mainly in tropical oceans around coral reefs where they feed on a variety of sponges, sea anemones, and jellyfish. Prized for their ornate shells has led to them being classified as critically endangered, these turtles can weigh over 100 pounds as adults.

This is the second successful release back to the wild of a sea turtle that was rehabilitated at Zoo Miami's Sea Turtle Hospital. As winter approaches, it is likely that there will be more sea turtles suffering from being cold-stunned in a variety of areas along the gulf and east coasts. Zoo Miami is preparing to aid in treating those turtles whenever possible.