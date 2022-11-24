MIAMI - Zoo Miami officials announced Thursday that they have had to say goodbye to one of their elephants.

Zoo Miami mourns passing of 'most iconic, magnificent' Dalip Zoo Miami, courtesy

"Today, I had to say goodbye to arguably the most iconic, magnificent animal that has ever lived at Zoo Miami," said Ron Magill, zoo spokesperson.

Officials said Dalip, at 56 years of age, was the oldest bull elephant in the country.

"I've known and admired him my entire 40+ years at the zoo and with miss him profoundly. This really hurts," added Magill.