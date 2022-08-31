Watch CBS News
Local News

Zoo Miami giraffe herd greets newborn

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Baby Giraffe At Zoo Miami
Baby Giraffe At Zoo Miami 00:24

MIAMI – Tuesday, Zoo Miami's newborn giraffe made her exhibit debut where she cautiously explored her new surroundings. 

Her mom, Sabra, was attentive but allowed the calf to venture towards the other individuals in the herd. The calf was greeted by curiosity, along with smells and licks from most of them.  

The yet-unnamed calf is nursing and appears to be doing well as she is now fully integrated into the herd of nine. 

Here's a gallery of the newborn baby girl greeting her herd: 

PIX: Baby giraffe introduced to herd at Zoo Miami
PIX: Baby giraffe introduced to herd at Zoo Miami 12 photos
CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 7:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.