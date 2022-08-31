Zoo Miami giraffe herd greets newborn

MIAMI – Tuesday, Zoo Miami's newborn giraffe made her exhibit debut where she cautiously explored her new surroundings.

Her mom, Sabra, was attentive but allowed the calf to venture towards the other individuals in the herd. The calf was greeted by curiosity, along with smells and licks from most of them.

The yet-unnamed calf is nursing and appears to be doing well as she is now fully integrated into the herd of nine.

Here's a gallery of the newborn baby girl greeting her herd: