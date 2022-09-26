Zoo Miami to close Tuesday, prep for impacts from Hurricane Ian

MIAMI - In anticipation of heavy rain bands and gusty winds from a passing Hurricane Ian, Zoo Miami will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During that time, zoo staff will work to ensure that the zoo and all of its residents are properly prepared.

Though Miami is presently not within the forecast cone, significant wind and rain are possible from outer bands that could result in damage and interruption in services.

On Tuesday, the zoo's staff will store any objects that may become airborne or vulnerable in strong winds. They'll also test and fuel all equipment, such as vehicles and maintenance tools. The zoo's residents will be put in their evening holding areas early on Tuesday with food and fresh water in preparation for what likely will be an extended period of "what will hopefully only be inclement weather but ready for what may be worse," according to a statement from Zoo Miami.

On Wednesday, the staff assess any damage and evaluate flooding concerns that may restrict certain animals from being returned to their public habitats.

If there are no significant damage or flooding issues, Zoo Miami will reopen to the public on Thursday.