Zoo Miami black bears Laura and Libby pass their health exams

MIAMI – Laurel and Libby are 12-year-old American black bear sisters that arrived at Zoo Miami in 2013 and reside in the Florida: Mission Everglades exhibit at Zoo Miami.

Yesterday, they were brought to the zoo's animal hospital so they could receive their wellness exams. These exams are part of a proactive program designed to detect any health issues prior to them becoming serious.

Laurel weighs approximately 260 pounds and Libby is a bit lighter at approximately 220 pounds.

Because wild animals instinctively try to hide any sign of weakness, they often do not display symptoms of illness or disease until it is well advanced.

Each bear received a series of radiographs, an ultrasound exam, dental cleaning, manicure, an eye exam and blood collection as well as an overall body assessment.

All the procedures were directed by Zoo Miami associate veterinarians, Dr. Rodney Schnellbacher and Dr. Marisa Bezjian, with assistance from the animal health and animal science teams.

American black bears are the most common bear found in North America.

They are generally found in a variety of forest habitats from Canada into Mexico.

Though they can weigh between 200 and 500 pounds, Florida black bears tend to be on the lighter side. They are excellent tree climbers and opportunistic feeders that eat a variety of foods – from berries and grasses to invertebrates, birds, fish and small mammals.

Though their name suggests that they are all black, there are various color phases that include cinnamon, brown, blonde and rarely, white.

Initial indications are that Laurel and Libby are in good health and have since returned to their habitats at Zoo Miami Everglades exhibit where they appear to have made a full recovery from the procedures.