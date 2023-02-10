Watch CBS News
Former Dolphins LB Zach Thomas selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The wait is over for former Miami Dolphins legend linebacker Zach Thomas.  

Thursday, at the 2023 NFL Honors, it was announced that the five-time All-Pro linebacker was selected to be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

This was Thomas' fourth time being named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. 

Thomas played his college football at the University of Texas Tech before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. Once Thomas entered the starting lineup, the only thing that could keep him away from the field was injuries.

Thomas finished his career with 1,076 tackles, 20.5 sacks, nine forced fumbles, and 17 interceptions. 

He played all but one year of his 14-year career with the Dolphins and retired at the end of the 2008 season. 

Thomas recorded more than 100 tackles in four different seasons and had a total of four career defensive touchdowns.

Thomas' legacy will now forever be immortalized and be a part of football's highest pinnacle. 

February 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

