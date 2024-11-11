Zac Brown describes fans as "lifeblood" during concert in Miami

VIRGINIA KEY - The grounds of Miami Marine Stadium came alive Sunday night as the three-time Grammy Award-winning Zac Brown Band took the stage at the Country Bay Music Festival, drawing thousands of passionate fans who sang along to every word.

For the 46-year-old Brown, performing never gets old. "I never get used to that every time we go out and look out at the crowd and just go, 'Wow, this is what we get to do for our job,'" he said. The frontman expressed deep gratitude for his fans, acknowledging them as the band's "lifeblood" and the reason they're not "just playing in the garage somewhere."

The evening took on a poignant note as Brown dedicated a song to his late friend Jimmy Buffett, who last performed at the venue in the late 1980s. "Jimmy's impact on the world and music was incredible and he's dearly missed," Brown reflected, mentioning their tribute song "Pirates and Parrots" released last year in Buffett's honor.

Brown's commitment to authentic songwriting remains as strong as ever.

"I'm always chasing a song, trying to figure out how to say something that I believe in, something that I go through, in a way that people can relate to," he said.

This dedication to authenticity has created a deep connection with fans, which is clear during performances of their hit "Chicken Fried," a fan favorite singalong.

The relationship between food, music and community runs deep for Brown, who grew up in a family of accomplished cooks. For six years, the band's meet-and-greets resembled daily wedding celebrations, hosting 150 people for meals and conversations.

"There's something that happens when you break bread with people," Brown said, highlighting the powerful intersection of music and shared meals in building community.

As the Miami skyline provided a stunning backdrop, the performance showcased why the Zac Brown Band continues to be a beloved fixture in country music, bringing together fans through their unique blend of musical talent and down-home hospitality.