You don't have to walk 10,000 steps a day for health benefits

As few as 4,000 steps a day can have health benefits

As few as 4,000 steps a day can have health benefits

As few as 4,000 steps a day can have health benefits

MIAMI - For years, reaching 10 thousand steps a day has been the goal of many trying to stay fit and healthy. But now a new study finds walking less than that each day may be enough.

New research suggests taking just four thousand steps a day will start to lower your risk of dying from any cause.

"Up to now, it has not been clear what is the optimal number of steps when we can see health benefits," said Ibadete Bytyci, a cardiologist at the University Clinical Centre of Kosovo in Pristina who co-authored the study.

European researchers analyzed walking data from more than 220,000 people around the world, finding it benefits all walks of life.

Researchers also found just over 2,300 steps a day are enough to benefit your heart and blood vessels.

But take the new data in stride. The research showed a 15 percent decrease in the risk of dying from any cause with an increase of one thousand steps and a seven percent reduction in dying from cardiovascular disease with 500 more steps daily.

Not enough physical activity is blamed for 3.2 million deaths each year, it's the 4th leading cause worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

So putting your best foot forward is a step toward a healthier, longer life.

Health experts give these tips for people looking to walk. Find a friend or family member to go with you, take the stairs instead of an elevator, and set an hourly reminder to get up and move. Remember, you only need to hit four thousand steps.