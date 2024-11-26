Watch CBS News
Local News

Yacht operator faces homicide charges following fatal boat crash on Biscayne Bay

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Yacht operator faces homicide charges following fatal boat crash on Biscayne Bay
Yacht operator faces homicide charges following fatal boat crash on Biscayne Bay 02:57

MIAMI - A yacht operator is facing two counts of homicide for reckless operation of a vessel following a fatal boating accident on Biscayne Bay.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, April 21, claimed the lives of Jorge Marenco, 49, and his brother-in-law, Jose Turcios, 51.    

According to authorities, Roberto Perez, 58, was operating a 51-foot yacht at around 6:30 p.m., heading from Boca Chita Key to Black Point Marina, when his vessel collided with a 17-footer.

Officials said the collision occurred during daylight in a clear, open area of Biscayne Bay near Dinner Key Marina.

Investigators determined that Perez violated multiple U.S. Coast Guard navigation rules, including failure to maintain a proper lookout, failure to take action to avoid a collision and failing to yield to the smaller vessel as required.

The arrest report said GPS data revealed that Perez's cruiser was traveling at 30 mph for approximately four minutes leading up to the crash.

The vessel, captained by Marenco, had six occupants aboard. Perez also carried six passengers.  

Investigators concluded that Perez failed to observe or respond to the slower-moving Key West vessel, which was traveling at 10 mph.

Authorities described Perez's actions as "reckless and showing 'wanton disregard' for the safety of others."

"Vessels do not have brakes, airbags, or seatbelts," a report from investigators stated. "As an experienced vessel operator, Perez knew or should have known the risks of failing to maintain a proper lookout, especially in a heavily trafficked area like Biscayne Bay."

Investigators said the impact fatally injured Marenco and Turcios.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.