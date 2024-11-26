Yacht operator faces homicide charges following fatal boat crash on Biscayne Bay

MIAMI - A yacht operator is facing two counts of homicide for reckless operation of a vessel following a fatal boating accident on Biscayne Bay.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, April 21, claimed the lives of Jorge Marenco, 49, and his brother-in-law, Jose Turcios, 51.

According to authorities, Roberto Perez, 58, was operating a 51-foot yacht at around 6:30 p.m., heading from Boca Chita Key to Black Point Marina, when his vessel collided with a 17-footer.

Officials said the collision occurred during daylight in a clear, open area of Biscayne Bay near Dinner Key Marina.

Investigators determined that Perez violated multiple U.S. Coast Guard navigation rules, including failure to maintain a proper lookout, failure to take action to avoid a collision and failing to yield to the smaller vessel as required.

The arrest report said GPS data revealed that Perez's cruiser was traveling at 30 mph for approximately four minutes leading up to the crash.

The vessel, captained by Marenco, had six occupants aboard. Perez also carried six passengers.

Investigators concluded that Perez failed to observe or respond to the slower-moving Key West vessel, which was traveling at 10 mph.

Authorities described Perez's actions as "reckless and showing 'wanton disregard' for the safety of others."

"Vessels do not have brakes, airbags, or seatbelts," a report from investigators stated. "As an experienced vessel operator, Perez knew or should have known the risks of failing to maintain a proper lookout, especially in a heavily trafficked area like Biscayne Bay."

Investigators said the impact fatally injured Marenco and Turcios.