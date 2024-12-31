Work to begin on Palmetto Expressway-I-75 interchange, Biscayne Blvd.

MIAMI - Starting Monday, the Florida Department of Transportation will begin months-long work on two projects necessitating road closures: interchange of Interstate 75 and the State Road 826 (Palmetto Expressway) and Biscayne Boulevard.

An eight-month construction project at Interstate 75 and the Palmetto Expressway will cost $3.4 million.

The work includes replacing the joints along two bridges to improve safety, upgrading signage and guardrail within the project limits, widening the southbound and northbound ramps, and repaving and restriping the road.

Work on the Palmetto Expressway has been ongoing since April 2022, with estimated completion next year. The project will cost an estimated $66 million.

Also, construction will take place along Biscayne Boulevard from south of Northeast Fifth Street to Northeast 11th Street. The project will last about 11 months and the current construction cost is $5.8 million.

That includes upgrading the existing stormwater pump system and drainage structures to improve capacity and alleviate flooding; upgrading pavement markings, signage, reconstructing pedestrian curb ramps, damaged sidewalks, and enhancing pedestrian signalization; installing pavement detectors to identify vehicles at the traffic signals, and repaving and restriping the roadway within the project limits.

For both projects, FDOT said it will be necessary to close travel lanes and to establish detours at times. Work will be done in stages "to minimize construction-related impacts," FDOT said.

Drivers might experience delays traveling through the area and should seek alternate routes if possible. Detours will be clearly marked.

For more information, please go to www.southflroads.com. For real time traffic and lane closure information, drivers are encouraged to visit www.fl511.com.