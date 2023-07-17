Woman's purse stolen while she was pumping gas at Miramar Cheveron station

MIAMI - Miramar police are urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings and lock their doors when getting gas.

To make their point, they have released surveillance video of a woman's purse being stolen while she was fueling up.

It happened last Wednesday, July 12th, at a Chevron station on SW 148th Street.

The video shows while the woman was pumping fuel around 10:30 a.m. a person in a Kia Forte pulled up next to her Toyota RAV 4, opened her unlocked passenger side door, and stole her purse. The person then got back in their vehicle and drove off.

The woman said her credit cards and about $200 in cash were stolen.

Police said the thief was wearing gloves, so none of their fingerprints were found on the woman's SUV.