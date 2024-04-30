Miami-Dade woman seeks justice in killing of mom, sister in 1985

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police detectives are asking for the public's help tracking down a man they say killed a woman and his toddler back in 1985.

"He got so enraged he knocked her unconscious and he put her in a bag, and he went outside, and he put the bag in the dumpster and that was the last time I saw my baby sister," says Gloria Hampton, holding back tears.

Gloria was about four years old when she remembers her father, Jorge Walter Nunez Paz, killing her younger sister, Alicia, in front of her and her older sister.

Her memories are vivid of that day and of the last time she saw her mother Nilsa Padilla alive a short while earlier.

"The altercation let him to taking a bag of bottles and beating her with it. And then the next thing I remember was being outside and I remember who was trying to dig and put her in a bag," says Gloria recalling the memories of her mother's death too.

Nilsa's body was found off Key Biscayne where the family had been staying in a camper, but no one was able to connect the crime to the family until Gloria and her sister came forward and told police what they remembered happened. They provided DNA samples and the remains found 25 years earlier were identified as Nilsa.

Gloria says for years her, and her sister were sexually abused before her father assaulted a friend and was arrested in 1989. He was deported to Peru in 2004. The girls would never see him again. Gloria says she just wants justice for her family.

"I do want to sit in the courthouse in the court with the judge and sitting there watching him and knowing he will face justice that will fill that void," says Gloria.

Detectives say Paz might be going by Raphael Guzman now. He has ties to Peru, New Jersey, and Massachusetts.

Paz is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police right away.