Woman sought in theft of more than $500,000 in jewelry, watches

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman they say may have been involved in the theft of more than $500,000 worth of jewelry.

Investigators said that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the victim, who is a jewelry vendor, attended an event at a hotel located at 400 SE 2nd Avenue.

When the event ended, police said the victim traveled to a shopping center located on the 7700 block of West Flagler Street.

Here is what police said happened next:

"As the victim was returning to his vehicle, he was approached by three subjects wearing ski masks and gloves."

"One of the subjects, armed with a knife, confronted the victim and an altercation ensued. The subjects then took the victim's suitcase which contained watches valued at over $500,000. All of the subjects fled in a white SUV and remain at large."

Video surveillance shows a woman at the jewelry convention, which investigators believe is involved in the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this woman's whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers

(305)471-tips (8477) or (866) 471-8477