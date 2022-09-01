Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman sought in theft of more than $500,000 in jewelry, watches

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Miami-Dade police are seeking the public's help in locating a woman they say may have been involved in the theft of more than $500,000 worth of jewelry. 

Investigators said that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, the victim, who is a jewelry vendor, attended an event at a hotel located at 400 SE 2nd Avenue.

When the event ended, police said the victim traveled to a shopping center located on the 7700 block of West Flagler Street. 

Here is what police said happened next: 

"As the victim was returning to his vehicle, he was approached by three subjects wearing ski masks and gloves."

"One of the subjects, armed with a knife, confronted the victim and an altercation ensued. The subjects then took the victim's suitcase which contained watches valued at over $500,000. All of the subjects fled in a white SUV and remain at large."

Video surveillance shows a woman at the jewelry convention, which investigators believe is involved in the incident. 

Anyone with information regarding this woman's whereabouts is asked to contact CrimeStoppers
(305)471-tips (8477) or (866) 471-8477

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 1:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.