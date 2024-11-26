Woman shot while driving on I-95 in Miami-Dade; FHP seeks white Honda sedan

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY - Florida Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help after a woman was shot while traveling southbound on Interstate 95 with her son and is in critical condition Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Monday near Northwest 13th Street when at least one shot was fired from another vehicle, possible a white Honda sedan, FHP said.

The unidentified woman was driving a black Lexus SUV.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

The victim's attorney and friend Willard Shepard told CBS News Miami that she was with her son.

"At this time we don't have any idea why," FHP Trooper Joe Sanchez told CBS News Miami on Tuesday. "We are investigating the scene."

Sanchez urges anyone with information that can help to call FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

"Anytime we have a shooting on any street and someone is injured, it is of great concern not only for the community but for those in law enforcement that is here to protect the public," Sanchez said. "Somebody must have seen something and someone may have information that could lead to an arrest."