Woman wounded, dogs injured in Miami Beach shooting

MIAMI - Miami Beach police said a woman was shot and two dos were also injured on Friday evening. 

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Washington Avenue, between 8th and 10th Street, according to police.  

Authorities said police received a call from a man saying he discharged his firearm toward two dogs involved in a fight. 

When officers arrived they discovered a female with a gunshot wound to the leg and two dogs with injuries. 

Police said the female was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Both dogs were transported to a local veterinary hospital by Miami Beach police officers and are expected to be OK. 

Detectives are speaking with all parties involved to determine exactly what took place.

The investigation continues.



First published on January 27, 2023 / 10:24 PM

