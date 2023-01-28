Woman wounded, dogs injured in Miami Beach shooting

MIAMI - Miami Beach police said a woman was shot and two dos were also injured on Friday evening.

It happened at around 7 p.m. on Washington Avenue, between 8th and 10th Street, according to police.

Authorities said police received a call from a man saying he discharged his firearm toward two dogs involved in a fight.

When officers arrived they discovered a female with a gunshot wound to the leg and two dogs with injuries.

Police said the female was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Beach Fire Rescue with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both dogs were transported to a local veterinary hospital by Miami Beach police officers and are expected to be OK.

Detectives are speaking with all parties involved to determine exactly what took place.

The investigation continues.