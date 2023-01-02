Suspect sought after driver on I-95 shot several times early Sunday in Miami

Woman rushed to hospital after her car was shot at multiple times

MIAMI - Law enforcement authorities were searching Sunday for the person who opened fire on the driver of a luxury car early Sunday morning while she was traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami, officials said.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Information about her condition was pending Sunday night. Officials did not immediately identify the victim.

Officials said the woman was in a white Maserati and was northbound on I-95 near NW 119 Street when the driver of a white sedan pulled up next to her vehicle.

Someone in the white car began shooting at the woman, firing over 30 times and striking her several times on the left side of her body, officials said.

She was able to exit the freeway at NW 119 Street to call for help.

Officials have not said if the victim knew the person who shot her or what led to the gunfire.