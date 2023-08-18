Watch CBS News
Woman pulled from car that plunged into Lauderhill lake

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Woman rescued from car submerged in Lauderhill canal
Woman rescued from car submerged in Lauderhill canal 00:20

FORT LAUDERDALE - One person was pulled from a car that plunged into a lake in Lauderhill.

According to police, just after 11 a.m. officers were sent to the area of 4162 Inverrary Drive after they received reports of a vehicle in a body of water.

Rescue divers were called in and they pulled the woman who had been driving to safety. Police said she was alert and conscious when she was taken to the hospital.

No word on her condition. 

First published on August 18, 2023 / 11:59 AM

