Woman files lawsuit against medical spa where she says Naples doctor sexually abused her

NAPLES – One of the women who accused a Naples doctor of sexually abusing her while under his care has filed a lawsuit against the medical spa where it happened.

Dr. Eric Salata was arrested in November and charged with raping two patients at the Pura Vida Medical Spa.

Later, Salata committed suicide while out on bond.

The attorney representing that woman says she was frustrated that the doctor will never have his license revoked and he'll never be held accountable for his actions.

But that hasn't stopped the victim from seeking justice.

"What we allege in that lawsuit is that the company was negligent. They were negligent, allowing him to be alone with these women in the surgical procedure room to administer excessive amounts of nitrous oxide," said attorney Adam Horowitz.

Monday, after two women came forward, four more filed similar reports with the Naples Police Department.

One woman's report states that Salata gave her nitrous oxide before performing her procedure. He then offered her the alcohol Jäger, which she declined. During the procedure, he allegedly grabbed her calves and began moaning. She believed he was touching himself. After the procedure, he attempted to kiss her.

Another woman stated that she was also given nitrous oxide and awoke to salta performing a sex act and raping her.

Horowitz said he is only representing one client at the time and is not sure yet if any of the other women will join the lawsuit.

"There's a lot of there's a lot of victims out there. There's a lot of pain. We know that most sexual abuse victims will never come forward. Right? I mean, it's, it's, it's embarrassing. It's private, you know. And so I would suspect the numbers much more than we presently know. And I'm hopeful that in time, any victims have the courage to come forward to report this to law enforcement to get a full account of what took place at this office."