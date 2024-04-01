Woman killed in Pompano Beach I-95 crash

FORT LAUDERDALE - A Cape Coral woman was killed in an overnight crash on I-95 in Pompano Beach.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving a Toyota Corolla and was involved in a crash around 1 a.m. The car ended up facing to the east in the northbound outside express lane south of Copans Road. She got out of the car to call for help.

A Boca Raton man driving a Hyundai Palisade SUV in the outside express lane didn't see the woman's disabled vehicle in time to avoid hitting it.

The impact drove the car into the woman, it then slammed into a barrier wall. The Hyundai, which spun around after the crash, also hit the woman as she lay on the road before coming to a stop in a general-purpose lane, according to the FHP.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue said the woman died on the scene.



The northbound lanes were shut down for hours for the crash investigation.