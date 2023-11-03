Woman killed during shooting in NW Miami-Dade after group's argument leads to gunfire

MIAMI -- Police in Miami-Dade were searching Friday for the person who opened fire during a fight that spilled outside of the building, striking and killing a woman who was sitting in the back of a parked car.

Police were called to a parked vehicle at 27th Avenue and NW 103rd Street for a report of gunfire.

Police search for clues after a woman was found in the back of a car suffering multiple gunshot wounds. CBS News Miami

When they arrived, they found the unidentified woman who had been shot several times. She died at the scene, according to a police statement.

According to police, several people had argued outside of a location and the dispute continued outside. Someone in the group pulled out a gun and began shooting.

One of the bullets struck the woman in the car. The driver of the Nissan Altima drove from the scene before parking the car.

Investigators did not say what led to the dispute. They also did not say what the woman's relationship was to the driver.

Police closed 103rd Street for several hours while they searched for clues.