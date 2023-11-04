Woman killed after getting hit by vehicle in northern Miami

MIAMI — A woman was killed after getting hit by a vehicle in northern Miami early Saturday morning.

According to the City of Miami Police, officials responded in emergency mode to the area of 7951 NE Bayshore Ct around 3:41 a.m. in reports of a pedestrian hit.

Upon arrival, they found a woman in her 20s and unresponsive. City of Miami Fire Rescue personnel responded to the scene and transported the woman to JMH Trauma, where she died.

Miami Police told CBS News Miami that the vehicle involved in the incident remained on the scene. No further information was released as of 10:40 a.m. Saturday.