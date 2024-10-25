Woman killed, 2 people hurt in crash on I-95 in Miami-Dade

Woman killed, two others critically injured in I-95 crash in Miami-Dade

Woman killed, two others critically injured in I-95 crash in Miami-Dade

Woman killed, two others critically injured in I-95 crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE - A woman was killed and two other people were hospitalized from a crash that shut down Interstate 95 early Friday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m.

A family member told CBS News Miami's Morgan Rynor the woman killed was a Good Samaritan who had gone to the crash scene to assist.

A blue Dodge SUV was traveling north on I-95, in the area of Northwest 119 Street when the vehicle lost control and crashed into concrete barrier wall, FHP said. The Dodge came to a rest blocking the roadway.

An oncoming black Honda sedan hit the Dodge and several occupants standing on the roadway.

Two people were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Northbound I-95 was closed with traffic being diverted onto Northwest 103rd Street.