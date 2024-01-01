Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman injured in New Year's Day shooting in SW Miami-Dade

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Woman injured in SW Dade shooting
Woman injured in SW Dade shooting 00:22

MIAMI - An early morning shooting on New Year's Day sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened in the area of SW 139th Avenue and 261st Street.

According to police, the woman and two men were in a car going south on SW 139th Avenue when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them.

The woman was hit. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they airlifted her to Jackson South Medical Center where she was listed as stable.

John MacLauchlan
john-maclauchlan-600x450.jpg

John MacLauchlan joined the CBSMiami.com digital team in February 2007.

First published on January 1, 2024 / 11:37 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.