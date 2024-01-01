Woman injured in New Year's Day shooting in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - An early morning shooting on New Year's Day sent a woman to the hospital.

It happened in the area of SW 139th Avenue and 261st Street.

According to police, the woman and two men were in a car going south on SW 139th Avenue when someone in another vehicle began shooting at them.

The woman was hit. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, they airlifted her to Jackson South Medical Center where she was listed as stable.