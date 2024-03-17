Watch CBS News
Woman hospitalized after falling off boat near Brickell

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI — A woman was hospitalized after she fell off a boat in Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Miami Police Marine Patrol Units responded to a call regarding a woman who allegedly fell overboard a boat near 485 Brickell Avenue in Brickell.

Units were able to find her and remove her from the water, before transporting her to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

First published on March 17, 2024 / 5:54 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

