Woman hospitalized after falling off boat near Brickell

MIAMI — A woman was hospitalized after she fell off a boat in Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., Miami Police Marine Patrol Units responded to a call regarding a woman who allegedly fell overboard a boat near 485 Brickell Avenue in Brickell.

Units were able to find her and remove her from the water, before transporting her to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

