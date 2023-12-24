Woman hospitalized after early morning hit-and-run in Miami

MIAMI — A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries following an early morning hit-and-run in Miami on Sunday.

Around 5:54 a.m., Miami Police responded to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 36th Street in reports of a woman struck by a vehicle. Police told CBS News Miami that the offending vehicle did not stay on the scene and fled.

The woman was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with apparent minor injuries.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the incident.