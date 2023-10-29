Woman hospitalized after apparent shooting in Miami

MIAMI — A woman was hospitalized following an apparent shooting in Miami early Sunday morning.

Around 2:42 a.m., City of Miami Police responded to the area of NW 2nd Avenue and 13th Street in regards to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound and transported her to the hospital. Her condition was not given as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Miami Police are currently investigating what led up to the incident.