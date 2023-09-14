Fatal shooting of Fort Lauderdale woman under investigation

MIAMI - Fort Lauderdale police are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman Wednesday evening.

Authorities said they found the body of a woman when they responded to reports of a shooting on the 2000 block of NW 30th Way at around 6 p.m.

Investigators are working to gather more information about this incident and the investigation remains ongoing.

At this time, police said no arrests had been made.

CBS News Miami cameras captured several police vehicles, as well as, part of a roadway blocked off by investigators.

No other details were made available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-828-5581 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).