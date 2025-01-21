Woman dies in NW Miami-Dade hit and run crash

MIAMI - The search is on for the driver who struck and killed a woman in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday morning.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the woman, who was pushing a shopping cart, was crossing NW 17 Avenue at NW 79 Street when she was hit. The driver, who was heading westbound on NW 79 Street, did not stop to help or call 911 to report the accident, according to the sheriff's office.

The accident happened just after 5 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she died.

Sheriff's investigators are working to learn more about the vehicle that hit the woman, which they described as a white SUV with front-end damage.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.