Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure Woman dies after falling from Disneyland parking structure 00:26

A woman has died after falling from a parking structure at Disneyland.

Anaheim police were called to the scene at around 6:50 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a person who fell from the Mickey and Friends Parking Structure where guests park. It is a seven-story parking garage, located at 1313 Disneyland Drive.

Upon arrival, they found a woman lying on the ground. She first received treatment at the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.

The incident marked the second in three months where someone died from impact after falling from a Disneyland parking lot.