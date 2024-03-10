Woman dies after crashing Mustang into SUV on I-95; temporarily shutting down northbound lanes in northern Miami-Dade

OJUS — A woman is dead after a crash on northbound Interstate 95 in northern Miami-Dade County, temporarily shutting down northbound traffic on Sunday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a red Ford Mustang collided with a white Chevrolet SUV in the area of Ives Dairy Road on northbound I-95, prompting lane closures.

After the collision, the Mustang driver lost control of the car and drove off the roadway before crashing into a metal traffic sign and a tree.

The driver — identified at this time only as a woman and the sole occupant of the Mustang — was transported to Aventura Hospital, where she later died. FHP did not provide additional information regarding the condition of the driver and possible other occupants

FHP told CBS News Miami that the northbound lanes have since reopened.