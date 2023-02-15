Watch CBS News
Woman dies after being run over by a forklift at Daytona Beach Shores motel

By The Associated Press

/ AP

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES - A guest at an oceanfront hotel died after being run over by a forklift working on storm repairs.

The 62-year-old woman, whose name wasn't released, was struck Monday while walking through the parking lot of the Beach Haven Inn, said Michael Fowler, the Daytona Beach Shores public safety director.

The hotel sustained damage during Tropical Storm Ian, which hit the area in September. The forklift was transporting roofing material for storm repairs, and the driver apparently didn't see the woman before running over her, according to Fowler.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital and died a short time later.

Police are investigating and have notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 9:04 AM

© 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

