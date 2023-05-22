Woman died after being struck by Brightline, FEC trains in Deerfield Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman died after being hit by two trains over the weekend in Deerfield Beach.

Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., the Broward Sheriff's Office received a report of a crash involving two trains and a person in the area of Dixie Highway just north of Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

Sheriff's investigators said witnesses told them that the woman walked around the protective barrier on Hillsboro Boulevard and began walking northbound on the Brightline train tracks as an FEC Railway cargo train was passing southbound on the adjacent east side track. The woman was struck by the Brightline train that was traveling southbound on the tracks. The impact caused her to fall onto the adjacent tracks where she was struck by the FEC train.

She died.

Brightline representatives as well as a special investigator from the FEC Railroad Police are assisting in the investigation.