Woman dead, several others injured after Oakland Park crash involving stolen cars

OAKLAND PARK – A woman has died and several others were sent to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Oakland Park that that involved stolen cars.

Fort Lauderdale police says this all started when three vehicles were stolen from a home on Mercedes Drive around 5 a.m.

The victims were inside their home sleeping when the suspects, two teen boys, entered a home and stole three vehicles.

Police spotted one of the stolen cars, a white Mercedes sedan near Sunrise Boulevard, which is when the chase started.

Tragically, that chase ended in a crash near the 900 block of Oakland Park Boulevard, killing one woman and leaving multiple people injured.

Both juvenile males ran from the cars after the crash.

One man says his pregnant sister called him panicking after she was involved in the accident and was sent to the hospital.

"I come, but my sister was already taken to the hospital because she's pregnant and she's having a baby in two weeks. I came here and I tried to pictures of her car and the cop take my phone away because he said I cannot take picture here," said Edras Lopez.

Lopez says his sister was in this car that was involved in the crash

She was driving with her friend to church Sunday morning when they were hit.

"Her friend she's crying outside the car too she said she cannot feel her hand cannot feel her stomach you know and her friend is like this my sister she's pregnant so I worry about her you know. Now I cannot call nobody I cannot call her husband either because he has my phone you know," explained Lopez.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies assisted at the crash and are leading the investigation.

Both suspects were found after they ran from the scene and were taken into custody. Their charges at this time are pending.

BSO is handling the traffic death and FLPD leading the burglary investigation.