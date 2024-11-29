Woman in custody after man stabbed in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI - A woman was taken into custody after a man was stabbed and hospitalized Friday morning, Miami-Dade Police said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., South District officers responded to the 26300 block of Southwest 139th Avenue in reference to a stabbing, Detective Argemis "AC" Colome said.

Officers found a man wounded, and he was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition, Colome said.

The woman, who is known to police, was taken into custody shortly after fleeing the scene, according to Colome.

South District General Investigation detectives have assumed the investigation and are working on determining the facts which led to the stabbing.