Woman charged in fatal shooting of neighbor in Pompano Beach

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office said they have arrested a woman in the fatal shooting of her neighbor in Pompano Beach.

It happened Tuesday shortly before 1 p.m. as BSO deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest Seventh Street.

BSO identified the accused shooter as Patrice George, 39, who has been charged with first-degree murder.

Here is what BSO said led to George's arrest:

"When deputies arrived, they found shooting victim Derrick Givings in front of the residence located in the 2600 block of N.W. Seventh St. Fire Rescue immediately transported Givings to Broward Health North. Deputies on scene made contact with George."

Detectives said the preliminary investigation revealed George had shot Givings, who later died at the hospital.

George was taken into custody and transported to BSO Main Jail.