Woman accused of fake disabled permit scheme in Miami Beach

MIAMI – Miami Beach police have arrested Nicole Cardona, 26, for a fake disabled permit scheme.

She allegedly sold applications for permanent disabled parking permits, complete with forged doctor signatures, allowing abled drivers to obtain parking placards from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

"While profiteering from the sale of illegal handicapped parking placards may seem like a small issue to many who live beyond Miami Beach, this enterprise … is a criminal act and impacts the daily lives of numerous residents living in the city," said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

The investigation into Cardona began when a Miami Beach detective saw a driver leaving a vehicle parked in a spot reserved for the handicapped. The vehicle had a disabled parking permit displayed but the officer was suspicious.

The driver admitted he had obtained the placard by way of a woman who was selling applications at a cost of $150.

Soon after, police went undercover and made two purchases from Cardona.

Miami Beach officials have been inundated with resident complaints about drivers abusing disabled placards to park in residential neighborhoods for unlimited lengths of time.

"The fraudulent use of disabled parking permits is certainly not a victimless crime. The victims are those who legitimately need the parking spaces," explained Miami Beach Police Chief Richard Clements.

Following her arrest on Thursday, Cardona is charged with three third degree felonies, including forgery, and a second-degree misdemeanor of falsifying official statements.