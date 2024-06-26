Woman armed with knife shot by Miami police, according to her roommate

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has launched an investigation after a Miami police officer shot and killed a person overnight.

According to Hamid Hamidi, who claimed to be a roommate of the person, he called 911 because she was threatening him with a knife. Hamidi said she suffers from a mental health issue and this was not the first time it has happened. He added that she thought he was working with a group of people to go after her and confronted him in his room armed with the knife.

Hamidi said when police arrived at their residence at NE 2nd Avenue and 25th Street, they were trying to get both sides of the story when she "charged" them.

"All of a sudden, the girl just charged with them, which is my roommate, she charged them with a knife, I could see in the shadows. And that's when they had to defend themselves because they did give her many warnings of you know, stopping, and please do not come forward and all of that, and she regardless just charged at them and she was shot," he said.

Hamidi said he's now struggling with the decision to call 911 since he normally handled situations like this by himself. He said he questioned what would have happened if hadn't made the call.

Per policy, when a law enforcement officer is involved in a shooting, the FDLE takes over the investigation.

Miami police and the FDLE have not confirmed Hamidi's recounting of what happened.