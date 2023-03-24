Watch CBS News
Woman accused of running over best friend near Fort Lauderdale after fight

By CBS Miami Team

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman was taken into custody after reportedly running over a friend near Fort Lauderdale.

It happened Friday morning in the 2600 block of NW 13th Court.

The two women, who reportedly have been friends for years, apparently had a falling out during a fight overnight.

Tina Gore, the mother of the woman who was critically injured, said she didn't know what they were fighting about, she said they've been friends since they were two years old. She said she was at work in Boca Raton and rushed home when she heard her daughter had been hit.

"What the police told me so far is that she's at the hospital, at Broward General Hospital, she's real bad, she has a real split in her head, so I need to go out there to see what is the result," she said.

According to the sheriff's office, after the woman ran over Gore's daughter, she sped off. Investigators were able to track down the vehicle and take the woman into custody. Charges are pending. 

