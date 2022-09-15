Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman accused of using rented Miami Gardens house for prostitution

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A Miami Gardens woman is behind bars after police discovered she was allegedly renting a home and using it as a brothel.

Police identified the woman as 27-year-old Leidy Cabrera-Gomez, who is facing multiple charges.

According to police, she and another woman offered to have sex with an undercover agent in that home.

When the agent handed over the money, police forced their way inside and took Cabrera-Gomez into custody.  

She faces charges, including prostitution.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 15, 2022 / 4:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.