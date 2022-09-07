Woman accused in death of boy appears in court for trial

MIAMI - It could be weeks before a judge makes a decision, and on Wednesday, the family of the boy killed by a driver running a red light spoke in court.

The family shared how losing their beloved 11-year-old Anthony Reznik forever changed them.

"Anthony's soul has left a trail of light never forgotten," shared Inna Trakhtenberg, Anthony Reznik's mother, when speaking to the court.

Outside the courtroom, she reiterated that she does not wish harm on Samantha Toussaint, the driver that killed her son.

Toussaint sat quietly, face covered by sunglasses and a mask, listening to family members speak.

"I don't wish any ill will on Samantha," said Vitaly Reznik, Anthony's brother.

"She claims responsibility for these actions. She knows what she did. She needs to be off the road, so this doesn't happen again."

Last year, Toussaint ran a red light on February 10th in Sunny Isles Beach, crashing into and killing Anthony as he crossed the street with his sister Tatiana.

"Me and him were so close since the second he was born," said Tatiana.

"I will never have that again."

Fighting back the tears, the family asks the judge to suspend her driver's license for at least ten years.

The family attorney listed many reasons to the court, including Toussaint's driver history of numerous traffic citations.

"Samantha Toussaint must be held responsible for her horrible actions," stated the mother.

Toussaint was never criminally charged.

She pled guilty, accepting a plea deal that required her to pay a fine and do community service.

Still to be decided is the length of a potential driver's suspension.

"Maybe in that 10 years, she will change herself into a more obedient citizen," said the mother.

"I think her license should be suspended, and she should not be on the road," added Tatiana.

"I can't imagine this happening to anybody else.

Again, the judge expects to decide on the length of the suspension in about two weeks.

And the family hopes in the next legislative session to see the Anthony Reznik Act.

Bill sponsor Senator Jason Pizzo told CBS4 he fully intends to reintroduce next session.

The bill, in short, would revise the definition of "aggressive careless driving" and punishments.