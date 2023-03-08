Woman, 25, charged with murder in fatal shooting of man at Tamarac home, deputies say

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found Monday evening inside a Tamarac home, authorities said.

Tatiana Tavarez Miami-Dade Corrections Department

Tatiana Tavarez, 25, of Tamarac, has been charged with first-degree murder and battery on a law enforcement officer, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a written statement.

She was being hold without bond in the death of the man, who was not identified.

Investigators were called to a home in the 8800 block of NW 75th Court shortly after 5:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead at the residence, according to police.

Investigators said they believe the woman shot and killed the man before leaving the home around 5 a.m. Monday. She returned to the home Tuesday morning, where she was caught on camera jumping a fence at the house before being taken into custody by depuites.

Police said the woman confessed to the murder but investigators have not said what led to the killing.

According to the police statement, the woman resisted arrest, scratching a deputy during the process.

