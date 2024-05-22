Witnesses say gunned down NW 16-year-old was ambushed

LAUDERDALE LAKES - Witnesses are telling CBS News Miami that two teenage boys who were gunned down outside a Lauderdale Lakes apartment building on Monday night were ambushed.

The Broward Sheriff's Office says it happened at 8:35 p.m. outside the building at 4031 N.W. 30th Terrace.

A combination of surveillance videos from cell phones and ring cams showed the police activity as one neighbor could be heard saying on one video "Oh my God, please God save him."

A 15-year-old boy was wounded and a 16-year-old boy was transported to the hospital but did not survive.

One witness named Rick, who did not want to show all of his face or give his last name, told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "I heard the fireworks. I thought it was fireworks. I saw the shooter firing multiple shots at the 2 victims."

He said, "Immediately I ducked behind an SUV and I called 911 immediately. The first victim, as soon as he shot him, he shot him in the face. He went down. The 2nd victim, he shot him in the arm and he took off running. After the first victim fell on the floor, he just kept on shooting him even after he fell and after that he chased the 2nd victim down the street," said Rick.

"He was waiting for them. He was waiting for them. I saw the gunman wearing a white t-shirt. It's sad, honestly, this is sad and depressing because a lot of families and children live on this block."

He said he believed the shooter was also a teenager.

"To think kids are capable of this and doing this to each other when you wonder what the reasons are and why. It's probably for something that it not that serious."

Neighbor Ihsana Sanders said, "I heard a good 5 to 6 shots and I ran outside to try to assist that person and make sure he was still breathing."

He said the 16-year-old victim was "injured in the leg and shot 3 times in the stomach and had one shot in the side of his face where his mouth was. He had a gun with him and he was wearing a ski mask."

He said "I talked with his mother and she did not know he was living this kind of life. She said she tried to take him back to where he was from but he did not want to do that. Now at nights, I can't sleep. I wake up and this is kind of messed up to me. This is too close to home."

He said he also saw the gunman.

"He was wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants and I saw him," he said.

"All I came say is try to be safe out there and watch your back and watch your surroundings."

CBS News Miami reached out to the Broward Medical Examiner's Office and discovered there has been an increase in shootings involving youngsters. The Medical Examiner said there have been 8 homicides so far in Broward County involving teenagers younger than 18 compared with 5 homicides at the same time last year.

And according to the Gun Violence Archive which tracks shootings across the country, at least 13 children have been shot in South Florida since January 1st.

The Broward Sheriff's Office has not released any information about a shooter in this case or a motive.

Anyone with information that can help should call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $5,000.