With South Florida students returning to class, some fear COVID will reappear as well

New COVID variant may return to campus as well

New COVID variant may return to campus as well

New COVID variant may return to campus as well

MIAMI -- Sharina Daniels on Friday took her daughter Jayla to shop for uniforms what with Broward County schools set to start on Monday..

"She's ready for school," said Daniels, a health care worker who has COVID on her radar, especially with new variants being reported. "Honestly, I still pack her mask and have bacterial wipes."

With classrooms full and exposure increased, Daniels says she will play it by ear before deciding whether her daughter should wear a mask while in school

Dr. Joseph Oliva, an emergency room physician, said he has seen a lot more people at HCA Florida Northwest hospital suffering from COVID symptoms. "They are coming in with headache, vomiting, nausea, taste problems and nasal congestion."

He said with kids returning to school and increased exposure there are things that parents can do to help with prevention.

"The main thing is to keep good hygiene," Oliva said. "Lots of soap and water. Keep your hands away from your mouth."

An updated COVID vaccine will be out next month.

Eva Putnam says her kids had the COVID vaccine and she will consider the booster when it is available.

"I always try to gather information when kids go to school," Putnam said. "Parents get sick as well."

Parents should talk to their pediatricians for questions on the COVID vaccine and boosters

