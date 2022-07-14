With soaring temperatures come higher electric bills, but there are ways to save

MIAMI - With soaring South Florida temperatures this summer, generally come skyrocketing electric bills, but there are ways to save.

As temperatures rise, your A/C unit may be working overtime to keep up indoor temperatures under control and that can put a dent in your bank account.

In October 2021, The Public Service Commission unanimously approved a rate settlement, which FPL reached with the state Office of Public Counsel. The Office of Public Counsel represents consumers in utility issues.

Under the four-year settlement, FPL would raise rates in 2022 to generate an additional $692 million in annual revenue, followed by increases in 2023 that will generate $560 million in annual revenue. Additional increases are planned in 2024 and 2025 to pay for solar projects.

Florida Power & Light says summer heat tends to be tough on air conditioning units, but "cooling your home doesn't have to break the bank."

They offer the following tips to keep your energy costs under control:

Cool your home at 78° F or warmer with the thermostat fan switch on "auto." For additional savings, raise the thermostat to 82° F while you're away.

Use a fan to keep cool so you can raise your thermostat even higher. But, remember to turn the fan off when you leave the room.

Close the shades, blinds and drapes to keep sunlight out.

Grill outside instead of using the oven or stove to help keep your kitchen cool.

Maintain proper airflow by keeping interior doors and vents open to help air circulate.

Clean or replace your A/C filter regularly to help your unit run more efficiently.



Consider purchasing and installing a smart thermostat and you could save about 3 percent of your total energy costs, approximately $50 a year.

Consider buying a new high-efficiency air conditioner if yours is more than 10 years old, needs frequent repairs and doesn't keep your home cool.

Other tips include:

Unplug devices and appliances when you're not using them.

Avoid running your washer, dryer or dishwasher during peak hours, since companies tend to charge more when demand is the highest.